Auburn professors perform a study using cryptocurrency as a source to replace paper money

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- Professors inside the college of business at Auburn University are performing a study that could cut down the spread of COVID-19, and it all starts with replacing the use of paper currency.

Studies show that by using paper money and coins, you are at a greater risk of spreading the virus.

Finance professors at Auburn University say types of cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin and Ripple, could be the way to go in order to help cut down the spread.

News 3 asked Dr. James Barth of Auburn to explain how this process would work for Americans to make their everyday purchases.

“If we want to use cryptocurrency of course we have to have businesses that are willing to accept cryptocurrency. So they have to have the means to accept it. There are businesses that will accept cryptocurrency today. What we want to do is keep the virus from spreading to many different people at all income levels in our country, and in other countries, and the way to do it is tell businesses to allow individuals to pay using cryptocurrency,” said Dr. James Barth a Professor at Auburn University.

Professor Barth reiterates that if Americans change over to using digital assets for purchases, it will not change the value of the American dollar.