Auburn publicizes all details of Bruce Pearl’s new 5-year contract

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida at the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn won 65-62. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Bruce Pearl has agreed to remain with Auburn University for another five years and continue leading the program following a season that brought the Tigers to the Final Four.

AL.com reports Pearl previously agreed to extend his contract through the 2023-2024 season back in April. Now, the details of that agreement have been publicized.

Under the new contract, Pearl will earn a salary starting at $250,000 yearly, paid at the end of each month. Additionally, the coach will also earn $1,775,000 in endorsement rights and appearance fees, according to documents obtained by AL.com.

Pearl’s fees for endorsement rights and appearances will also increase each year by $62,500 through the contract, which is set to finish as a $2 million deal for the last year, according to AL.com.

Overall, Pearl will earn $3.8 million in the first year alone, increasing to a final total of $4.3 million for the 2022-2023 year.

Broken down year-over-year, Pearl will get:

$3,800,000 for 2019-2020

$3,925,000 for 2020-2021

$4,050,000 for 2021-2022

$4,175,000 for 2022-2023

$4,300,000 for 2023-2024

On top of that, if Auburn tries to buy out of the contract, Pearl would get a full half of the remaining money, while if the coach leaves he would owe Auburn $8 million.

Pearl is also entitled to bonuses each sesason, up to $750,000