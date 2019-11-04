Auburn United Methodist Church holding prayer vigil tonight for Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) Auburn United Methodist Church wants to invite the community to come together and pray for the safety of Aniah Blanchard.

The prayer vigil will be held at the church, 137 S. Gay Street, located near Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue, at 6:22 pm Central time tonight.

The start time honors Aniah’s birthday, June 22 or 6/22.

Blanchard disappeared sometime on October 24. No one has seen or heard from her since that evening.

Her car was found abandoned at a Montgomery, Alabama, apartment complex two days later.