COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The recent marine heatwave paints an ominous picture for marine life such as fish, plants, and organisms. Just in July, NOAA recorded a water temperature of 100 degrees of the coast of the Florida Keys. While this may be the perfect water temperature for a beach trip, this will be potentially harmful for creatures living under the sea.

One professor at Auburn University is using his lab to study the impacts of the marine heatwave on marine life. Dr. Moises Bernal collects samples from the wild and studies their behavior and energy demands while using simulations that create marine heatwaves like the one occurring near the Florida Keys.

Their findings, a noticeable difference in how fish act and behave due to increased water temperatures. Increasing the temperature will increase their demand, If this demand is not met, other processes such as, growth, movement and reproduction will not develop. Fish will then push into new environments to fulfill that demand and begin competing with fish that already live there.

“There’s really good records that species that did not use to be in the Gulf of Mexico like Caribbean fish are found much more commonly than what they used to be 50 or 60 years ago,” Dr. Bernal Said. “All of a sudden there’s going to be subtropical and temperate water species competing with species that inhabit really cold waters.”

Scientists expect ocean water temperatures to rise another 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming decades, which would be significant especially for tropical species. This will change how we look and study marine life in the future.

“We’re certainly going to see big changes and big transformations in the marine ecosystem as we know them,” said Dr. Bernal. “The ecosystems that we see today are not going to be the same that we see in the next 20-30-40 or 50 years.