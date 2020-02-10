Auburn University theatre students invite you to watch them “Bring It On”!

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- Auburn University theatre students Oliva Zeagler and Jenna Viana join Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the upcoming production of Bring it On: The Musical.

It runs February 13 – 23. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the AU Box Office at (334) 844-4154.

Auburn University describes the production as: “Based on the popular series of films, Bring It On: The Musical transports audiences to the fierce rivalries, potent politics, and high drama of the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. With a bit of snark and a whole lot of heart, Bring It On speaks to the power of community and the ability of performance, athletic and otherwise, to bring people together.”

