Authorities arrest two men in Ohio, Florida, suspected of planning mass shootings

Police are on high alert for copycat mass shooters after tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.

This weekend, two men in separate incidents were arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks.

Police arrested 20-year-old James Reardon on Saturday, a self-described white nationalist after uncovering this threatening social media post.



Authorities say the video shows him shooting a semi-automatic rifle and talking about killing Jewish people in Youngstown, Ohio.

“That kicked off an intense investigation, a very rapidly evolving investigation,” said Chief Vince D’Egidio of the New Middletown Police.

Reardon took part in the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

He was interviewed for a documentary saying he wanted to see a homeland established only for whites.

Police seized semi-automatic weapons, dozens of rounds of ammunition, and bulletproof armor.



A day earlier more than a thousand miles away, another take down in Daytona Beach, Florida.



Volusia County deputies swarmed 25-year-old Tristan Wix in a grocery store parking lot.



They uncovered chilling text messages that read: “I’d like to shoot into a large crowd and kill 100 people”….and “I’d wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”



An FBI study shows 85-percent of active shooters brag online about their potential plan.

CBS News law enforcement and security analyst Paul Viollis said, “But, more so, I would say equally as disturbing is the fact that 54-percent of the individuals that read or were aware of the active shooter’s plans said and did nothing.” Viollis continued, “We need to get more involved preemptively as evidenced by this empirical data we can make a big impact and we can do it soon.”

Authorities said Wix had a 22-caliber hunting rifle and 400 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.

“This is how it’s supposed to work. You see something, say something, law enforcement does their job, we seize his weapons, he’s under arrest,” said Michael J. Chitwood, of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Wix is being held without bond in Florida.

And in Ohio.. Reardon is being held on 250-thousand dollars bond with a court hearing scheduled for this morning.