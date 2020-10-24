U.S. Naval Air Forces say aircrew did not survive plane crash in Magnolia Springs

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (8:42 PM) — U.S. Navy fire trucks just arrived on scene of the plane crash.

UPDATE (7:44 PM) — U.S. Naval Air Forces say the aircrew did not survive the crash.

Their names will not be released at this time as officials wait until 24 hours after the next-of-kin is notified.

UPDATE (6:18 PM) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby, about the plane crash.

Darby said they were called on scene at 4:23 PM to a downed aircraft that could have possibly impacted a house and several vehicles. 

The fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuries to the residents of the home. However, the home and vehicles were massively damaged.

UPDATE (6:06 PM) — Deputies say the plane was identified to be a U.S. Naval aircraft.

UPDATE (5:16 PM) — According to authorities, two are dead following the plane crash.

UPDATE (5:13 PM) — The District Attorney is on scene as well.

UPDATE (5:00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet regarding the plane crash report.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say a plane crashed in the Foley area off County Road 55 near Mansion Street Friday afternoon.

Sources say a structure also caught fire.

This is a developing story.

The aerial shots are from pilot, Brandon Ressinger, as he flew over the crash site.  

BJ Johnson provided WKRG News 5 with video of the house fire.

Here are more videos of the crash scene sent in by a WKRG News 5 viewer.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

77° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 66°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 64°

Monday

82° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 84° 69°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 69°

Thursday

76° / 58°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 60% 76° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

9 PM
Showers
50%
70°

69°

10 PM
Showers
50%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories