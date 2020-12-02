 

Authorities searching for man wanted for sexually abusing, sodomizing minors

by: Phil Pinarski

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for sex crimes against two juveniles last year.

According to authorities, 63-year-old Charles Sam McDonald, also known as “Uncle Sam,” sodomized a 13-year-old and sexually abusing a 12-year-old sometime between Nov. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019.

McDonald is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a silver 2016 Jeep Compass 4×2 SPO with Alabama tags “4AD6963.” He may be in the Autauga or Chilton County area. He may have also fled to Beckley, W. Va. He has been stated saying he was leaving for an area that “has one way in and one way out,” according to authorities.

If you have any information on McDonald’s whereabouts, contact ACSO at 334-361-2500.

