For your Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with just a few stray showers around and a high of 90. Sunday, again just a few stray showers in the area, but most of us will stay dry. High for Sunday will be in the low 90s. And that’s how the upcoming week is shaping up to be.

For the next 7 days, a typical summer pattern with highs in the low 90s and that chance for those pop-up showers and storms each afternoon.

As far as the tropics go, pretty quiet on the Atlantic side with nothing expected over the next 5 days. Over in the Pacific, there’s Tropical Storm Estelle, she is expected to become hurricane, but thankfully due to her expected path, she’s no threat to land.

Now you’re probably thinking, we’re a month and a half into hurricane season, but it has been really quiet in the tropics. Based on the Tropical Climatology, that’s not unusual. In fact, we don’t really start seeing some decent activity until August, where it starts to go up, peaks in early September, and then drops off substantially near the end of October.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian