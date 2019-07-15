Barry downgrades, but weather worries continue in Gulf Coast region

Barry has downgraded significantly, but not the threat for severe weather in the Gulf Coast region. Of particular concern as the storm moves inland: flash floods and tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Barry largely spared New Orleans.

“We absolutely made it through the storm. Beyond lucky, we were spared,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Barry is weakening as it pushes inland. It was a hurricane when it made landfall Saturday, though it was quickly downgraded as it weakened over land.

“It seemed that as those bands moved closer to New Orleans it seemed to just go around us,” Mayor Cantrell said.

But forecasts warn: more rain is on the way.

“This storm still has a long way to go before it leaves the state,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Rescue crews worked through the weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard air-lifted residents to safety as floodwaters surrounded their homes on Saturday.

In Terrebonne Parish, crews shored up the levee after floodwaters topped it.

“The people are very well protected. We had no flooding in here–first time. We’ve never had nine feet of water where these people haven’t been under water. It’s a great day for Terrebonne that these levees do work,” said Terrebone Parish President Gordon Dove.

Eleven million people were under flash flood watches on Sunday.