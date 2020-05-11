BBB warns of phony coupons

With many of us spending more time on social media during the pandemic, the Better Business Bureau says to watch out for scammers.

A lot of rip-off artists are using social media sites like Facebook to offer counterfeit coupons.

Many have gift-giving themes, such as the upcoming graduation season.

The most frequently distributed fake coupons are for Costco, Starbucks, and Trader Joe’s.

The BBB says consumers should be skeptical; the better a deal looks, the more likely it’s a scam.

If the coupon doesn’t have an expiration date, that’s often a dead giveaway it’s fake.

You can also do a web search about the offer to see if it’s legitimate.

Watch out if the site wants your personal information.

Some may contain malware or put viruses on your computer.

Any promotional offer that asks for personal information is almost always a scam.

If you want to learn more, visit the Better Business Bureau administration website.