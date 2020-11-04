Beam signing ceremony celebrates new Columbus VA Clinic

A beam signing ceremony took place this morning for the new Columbus Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The event took place at the Veteran’s Affairs Columbus Base Outpatient Clinic on 13th Street. Speakers at the event included Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and Congressman Sanford Bishop, among others. 

“I am gratified that we can finally see action and we can see something about to happen for our veterans in terms of this clinic,” Bishop said. “This is going to be a state of the art facility and it will serve the veterans of the Chattahoochee Valley very well for years to come.”

Attendees signed the beam to celebrate the new VA clinic, which will be a 55,000 square foot replacement for the current clinic. 

“To replace a facility that’s 40 years old for modern expanded care is truly looking out for the veterans,” Mayo “Biff” Hadden, Co-Chair of the Valley Community Veterans Engagement Board, said.

The new clinic will be located at the corner of River Road and Mobley Road. The $6.3 million project began construction on June 17, 2020 and is expected to be completed sometime in late 2022. 

“It’s going to increase the amount of services we have,” Director Amir Farooqi said. “We’re going to have some more specialty services that right now in our current structure we just don’t have the space for, so we’re really excited to expand.” 

This new clinic location provides the greatest number of enrolled veterans the closest geographic access to services. 

This will be in addition to the Fort Benning VA Clinic, which will continue to operate once the new clinic opens. 

