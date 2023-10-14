COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds have finally thinned across the area as the cold front will continue to march through the viewing area this evening. Tonight clouds will continue to clear leaving a chilly night with temperatures falling into the mid to low 50s.

Sunday morning starts off sunny, but don’t get excited. Clouds will build back in around midday and into the evening with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Start of the week becomes sunny again whilst readings remain cool in the 60s as high pressure builds in across the southeast. Staying quiet in the forecast through midweek as temperatures moderate back into the low 70s. Temperatures remain below average for the latter half of the week ahead of our next system.

Our next storm system looks to arrive late Friday with scattered showers and storms. At the current projection, the cold front clears in time for the upcoming weekend with temperatures holding in the 70s.