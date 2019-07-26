BEHIND THE WHEEL: News 3 Special Investigative report examining marijuana and DUI

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) The deadly crash that killed the Voice of the Auburn Tigers – Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula, followed by the arrest of a 16-year-old on a manslaughter charge- is forcing our community to confront issues regarding suspected Marijuana DUI.

On July 1st – Auburn Police arrested 16-year-old Johnston Taylor on warrants charging him with two counts of manslaughter.

Court documents say a blood sample taken from the teen after the crash contained T-H-C – indicating “recent” use of marijuana.



The electronic data recorder from Taylor’s Jeep Laredo alleges he was accelerating from 89 miles an hour to 91 miles an hour – with no braking – when it rear-ended the Bramblett’s SUV on May 25th in the deadly crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.

The legal system will decide if the teen was impaired while behind the wheel that night.

News 3 Investigative Reporter Elizabeth White spoke with one of the country’s foremost experts on marijuana-impaired driving.

Chris Halsor spent eight years as a Denver prosecutor and more recently as Colorado’s Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor, where he provided impaired driving training for law enforcement and prosecutors.

“I just so happened to start that job when medical marijuana really took off in Colorado, so I was sort of very early on jumping on the subject of marijuana impaired driving for the better part of the last decade and have really invested myself into developing expertise in that area,” said Halsor.

Halsor is now in private practice – and founder of Understanding Legal Marijuana, LLC, where he trains state and local governments considering or dealing with legal marijuana initiatives.

“I always try to hold myself out as the objective rational actor. I don’t take an advocacy position on weather it’s a good idea or bad idea, I just present the facts,” said Halsor.

Our first question for Halsor focuses on how toxicologists determine recent use of marijuana.

“There is a test, Elizabeth, you can utilize to determine whether somebody has recently utilized marijuana. There are different metabolic markers out there so some would assert that THC would remain in the system up to 30 days. In fact there is a biological marker that can test for that either in blood or urine, so that itself my not be dispositive.

However, if you give somebody a blood test and you test for what’s called DELTA 9 THC, the active impairing ingredient in marijuana then in fact you might be able to establish to a degree of certainty that a person had recently consumed or otherwise ingested THC. Different studies have established that dissipation rates for at least smoked marijuana might be two or four hours,” Halsor responded.

Halsor says driving under the influence of marijuana is just as dangerous as driving drunk or any intoxicating drug.

Halsor believes marijuana impairment can vary depending on the individual – and the type ingested.

He says research indicates the most common impairments are short term memory lapse, inability to navigate curves, failure to recognize stops and speed limits.

Halsor stated, “Speed, interestingly enough, in several studies is regarded as one of the tell-tale clues. Popular conventional wisdom suggests that somebody under the influence of marijuana may be driving slow, but the data and statistics actually suggest speeding is more likely to be common and attached to marijuana use.”

In Alabama, medical and recreational use of marijuana is illegal. Although, in June of this year, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill creating an Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to study the effects of medical marijuana.

Haslor says with more states legalizing the use of marijuana for medical and or recreational purposes, he urges the community to educate themselves – above and beyond a Google search.

News 3 spoke with Johnston Taylor’s defense attorney out of Birmingham.

Attorney Tommy Spina said: “There are no words I could say, on behalf of my client and his family, that would adequately express the remorse and contrition this child and his family feel for the loss caused to the Bramblett family as a result of this tragic accident.”

Spina says Taylor had not smoked marijuana and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The attorney maintains Taylor fell asleep at the wheel and remembers nothing of the crash.

A preliminary hearing was set for July 31st – which Taylor’s attorney tells News 3 he is waiving, so the case will automatically go to a Lee County Grand Jury.

Count on News 3 to continue to follow this important story for you.