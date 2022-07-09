That heat index will more than likely rise above 100 once again today, but the good news is, after today, the the temps fall to below average, and rain chances will be higher than normal.

For your Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon with scattered showers and storms. We’ll also be watching out for a complex of storms to be sliding in from the north, just ahead of a cold front. Those storms could be quite strong. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index topping 100 once again.

Any showers and storms we get this afternoon, could stabilize the atmosphere enough to help hold down the intensity of the complex of storms later tonight, so that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on too.

For the next 7 days, rainfall estimates are anywhere from one and half inches to close to 4 inches! In an average week, we normally get just over an inch, so it looks like more rain than usual which is a good thing, because we need the rain, as some areas are starting to see some drought-like issues. Now, it probably won’t rain everyday where you live, and won’t rain all day any one day, but it does look like some beneficial rain is on the way.

Along with the better rain chances, come below average temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s, that’s anywhere from 4 to 8 degrees cooler than average. This time of the year, we’ll take it anytime we can get it.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian