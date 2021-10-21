Bereaved woman outraged over Lakeview Memory Gardens decision to host fall festival at cemetery

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Many bereaved people are outraged after learning that Lakeview Memory Gardens will be hosting a Family Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the gardens.

Sherril Howell-Saulnier has multiple family members laid to rest at the cemetery and was outraged to learn of the festival.

“I was appalled to think that anyone would think a fall festival with a party, face painting and loud music at a gravesite would be acceptable, it’s very hurtful to me,” said Howell-Saulnier.

Howell-Saulnier said her grandparents, parents, brother, sister-in-law and son have all been laid to rest at the cemetery. She and her husband have also purchased plots near her son’s for future burials so they can remain close.

She describes Lakeview Memory Gardens as the place where she goes to mourn her loved ones in solitude and considers the fall festival a sign of disrespect to the deceased.

“I hope that they reconsider having such an event at a cemetery. If they wanted to sponsor it at another location, I don’t have a problem with that. This has hurt me and I’ve had enough hurt. This is a place that is to be revered because I have the majority of my family laying up here in these gravesites and I don’t appreciate having a party in a cemetery,” said Howell-Saulnier.

News 3 reached out to Lakeview Memory Gardens and they declined to comment.