After starting out with cloudy conditions, we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon, but there will be some stray showers around. The better rain chances though will be to our south. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s with a few low 90s to our north where there will be a little more sunshine.

Our rain chances today and tomorrow will be quite slim, but they do ramp back up Wednesday heading into the weekend. A area of low pressure associated with a decaying front will form in the northern Gulf of Mexico, helping to enhance our chances for rain.

Over the next 7 days, locally, we could see anywhere from 1.5 inch to 2.5 inches, whereas some places in southwest Alabama, closer to the low, could see rain totals over 4 inches!

But, as far as the tropics go, nothing organized is expected over the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center.

So, for the next 7 days, we’ll see below average temperatures and quite possible above average rainfall. Both would be a welcome sight this time of the year.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Monday! Brian