Beta brings a slight chance for severe storms, plus your weekend forecast

The forecast for the remainder of tonight has an area of instability and set-up for an isolated strong storm or two. Post-tropical Beta will lift across northern Alabama through Tennessee and the remaining energy will clear by 7 am ET Friday morning. Friday night football is looking good as we head into the weekend. Most of the weekend will remain warm, with breaks of sunshine.

Late Sunday: We will be tracking a strong cold front and we may see late showers and a few storms rolling-in late night, through the day on Monday. The cold front will clear by Tuesday and the remainder of the week will be cooler, sunny, and much cooler fall weather.