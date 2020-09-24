Beta brings a slight chance for severe storms, plus your weekend forecast

The forecast for the remainder of tonight has an area of instability and set-up for an isolated strong storm or two. Post-tropical Beta will lift across northern Alabama through Tennessee and the remaining energy will clear by 7 am ET Friday morning. Friday night football is looking good as we head into the weekend. Most of the weekend will remain warm, with breaks of sunshine.

Late Sunday: We will be tracking a strong cold front and we may see late showers and a few storms rolling-in late night, through the day on Monday. The cold front will clear by Tuesday and the remainder of the week will be cooler, sunny, and much cooler fall weather.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 75° 71°

Friday

83° / 65°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 83° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 65°

Sunday

84° / 69°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 75° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

