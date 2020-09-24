Beta lifts north and the severe threat is out; now a foggy start and your weekend forecast

Last update tonight-Fog and severe threat out…

The forecast for the remainder of tonight has an area of instability but nothing that would rise to severe limits. Areas of dense fog will be the biggest hazard by morning.

Post-tropical Beta will lift across northern Alabama through Tennessee and the remaining energy will clear by 7 am ET Friday morning. Friday night football is looking good as we head into the weekend.

Most of the weekend will remain warm, with breaks of sunshine.

Late Sunday: We will be tracking a strong cold front and we may see late showers and a few storms rolling-in late night, through the day on Monday. The cold front will clear by Tuesday and the remainder of the week will be cooler, sunny, and much cooler fall weather.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 75° 70°

Friday

82° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 82° 65°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 66°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 75° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 77° 56°

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

4 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

