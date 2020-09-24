Beta lifts north and the severe threat is out; now a foggy start and your weekend forecast

Last update tonight-Fog and severe threat out…

The forecast for the remainder of tonight has an area of instability but nothing that would rise to severe limits. Areas of dense fog will be the biggest hazard by morning.

Post-tropical Beta will lift across northern Alabama through Tennessee and the remaining energy will clear by 7 am ET Friday morning. Friday night football is looking good as we head into the weekend.

Most of the weekend will remain warm, with breaks of sunshine.

Late Sunday: We will be tracking a strong cold front and we may see late showers and a few storms rolling-in late night, through the day on Monday. The cold front will clear by Tuesday and the remainder of the week will be cooler, sunny, and much cooler fall weather.



You’re watching WRBL News 3 On Your Side!