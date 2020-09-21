“Beta” will help to energize a late-week cool front in the forecast

Short term: Fall arrives tomorrow morning (9:31AM ET)…And this pleasant cooler than average weather will continue through Wednesday before beta’s energy lifts into the region. Upper 70’s for daytime highs through mid-week and overnight low readings dip down into the upper 50s.

Later in the week, we need to watch the energy from Beta and the warm front lifting ahead that will bring a layer if instability south of the region. There may be a few strong storms in this warm sector for Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Cool front: Sunday’s cool front sweeps through and lifts this same combined energy and war air late in the day for a set-up for a few strong to severe storms. Readings for the weekend climb back into the lower 80s.

