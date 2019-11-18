Better Business Bureau warns of “secret sister” Christmas scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning against online “secret sister” gift exchanges, saying they are illegal pyramid schemes.

It starts with an email or social media invitation.

People are asked to buy and mail a modest gift to a stranger and told they will get a certain number of gifts in return.

They’re also encouraged to invite other people to the gift exchange.

The Better Business Bureau the scam relies on recruiting people to keep it afloat.

It says “once people stop participating in the gift exchange, the gift supply stops as well, and leaves hundreds of disappointed people without their promised gifts.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends: ignoring invitations to secret sister exchanges; reporting social media invitations to them; never giving your personal information to strangers and being wary of false claims.