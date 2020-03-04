Biden sees big gains on Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a Super Tuesday indeed and Senator Bernie Sanders’ wasn’t too shabby either.

Both presidential hopefuls picked up a lot of pledged delegates.

Joe Biden scored big on Super Tuesday.

“I’m here to report . . .we are very much alive!” exclaimed Biden.

The former Vice President is projected to win the most Super Tuesday states, including Texas, and says he’ll strive to bring bi-partisanship back to Washington.

“We cannot have a never-ending war between the parties. We need a person who can fight, but make no mistake about it I can fight. But we need as badly someone who can heal,” said Biden.

Senator Bernie Sanders also collected a healthy amount of delegates Tuesday and he’s not backing down to Biden.

“I tell you, with absolute confidence, we’re gonna win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said. “And we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is struggling. She even lost her home state of Massachusetts to Biden.

“Cast a vote from your heart. And vote for the person you think will make the best President of the United States of America,” said Warren.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg doesn’t leave Super Tuesday empty-handed. He won American Samoa.

“In just three months we’ve gone from 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic Nomination for President,” said Bloomberg.

President Trump also collected delegates on Super Tuesday. His lone, long-shot, competitor, former Governor Bill Weld is posing no threat to the Republican nomination.