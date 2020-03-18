Biden sweeps three states in Tuesday primaries

Despite the coronavirus, voters still turned out on election day in three states to deliver wins to Joe Biden.

The former Vice President sweeping Tuesday’s primaries, now projected to take Florida, Arizona, and Illinois. The wins give Biden a considerable boost in the delegate count, as he battles Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

“We’ve moved closer to securing the Democratic party’s nomination for president,” said Biden.

Meanwhile, while the polls were open, elections official across the country are struggling with how best to address upcoming elections amid coronavirus worries.