Big temperature changes tomorrow thanks to a cold front moving through the southeast tonight. Readings will dip down into the 40s Tuesday morning and only warm into the mid-50s. As the front moves out, conditions will remain breezy Tuesday through Wednesday with some counties in the regions seeing wind gusts upwards of 20 mph.

With some of the coldest air of the year being pushed down from the north, we will see even colder conditions Wednesday through Friday. With readings expected to drop to near-freezing temperatures, Eastern Alabama and Troup and Meriwether counties are currently under a FREEZE WATCH until Wednesday morning. Some areas will have a chance of frost during the morning, with Thursday being the greatest chance to see frost in the region.

We will have a pleasant start to our weekend with conditions back up and skies remaining clear. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s for our weekend and even the lower 80s by the start of next week.