Bill to make some animal cruelty charges federal crimes gains support

WASHINGTON- Pretty soon, our furry friends all across the country could have new protections from the federal government.

Some lawmakers say it’s time to make animal abuse a federal crime– and it’s gaining support on both sides of the aisle.

It’s called the Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture, or PACT, Act.

If passed into law, the PACT Act would turn trafficking animals across state lines or the creation of online animal torture videos into federal crimes.

Right now, animal abuse laws vary by state, with no good way for the feds to get involved.