Bill would allow voting by mail– not just in times of crisis

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden says the coronavirus pandemic not only a threat to our health, but also our democracy.

“What I think we need to do is fight for people to vote,” said Wyden.

Coronvirus concerns caused five states to delay their primaries so far, rather than risk voter’s health.

“There is a safe way to vote and that is to vote by mail,” said Sen. Wyden.

Wyden says Congress needs to pass his vote by mail bill…now.

Most states already have some form of mail-in or absentee voting. But Senator Wyden wants those options extended to all voters, for any reason.

Wyden says it’s especially important as we head into the November presidential election.

“For those older veterans and millions of others to vote in a safe way this fall,” Wyden added.

But Republican lawmakers like Colorado Senator Cory Gardner oppose the bill.

“I don’t think Washington D.C. should be dictating to the 50 states how they should vote. That’s one of the ways that we protect our states and our state election systems,” said Gardner.

Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkly -who also sponsored the bill – says there’s a different reason for the opposition.

“The Republican party has really used voter intimidation and barriers to win elections, so they do not like the idea of ballot access,” said Merkley.

For now, the bill hasn’t found enough support to pass the Republican-controlled senate.