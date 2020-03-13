Bills that advanced or failed in Georgia General Assembly

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly on Thursday faced a deadline to advance legislation from one chamber to the other.

While issues can be resurrected later using legislative rules, the crossover deadline between the House and Senate tends to significantly narrow the issues in play.

Among issues remaining alive are a flat income tax, an expansion of private-school vouchers for special education students and giving new mothers six months of Medicaid.

Among issues that did not advance are limits on lawsuit verdicts, in-state college tuition for students who arrived in the United States illegally while young.

