Bipartisan bill aims to speed up national disaster recovery

WASHINGTON- New legislation on Capitol Hill could bring federal dollars to communities hit by natural disasters—much quicker than ever before.

After a natural disaster hit his state of North Carolina- Senator Thom Tillis says he was running into one big problem.

“We were getting the money from Washington down to Raleigh but it wasn’t getting to the communities,” said Tillis, (R) North Carolina.

Certain projects were stalled.

Under current law, local stakeholders applying for federal funding for mitigation projects have to wait until they receive final APPROVAL from FEMA before they can start construction.

That’s why Tillis and a group of bipartisan senators, such as Alabama Senator Doug Jones, introduced a bill that would expedite the start of those projects.

“This bill is gonna cut that red tape streamline the process so these cities counties tribes and others can get that money quicker to try to rebuild,” said Jones, (D) Alabama.

The new bill would change FEMA’s grant eligibility requirements to allow states to begin construction immediately after a natural disaster hits.

Tillis and Jones say this change- will help communities get back their feet sooner.

“A lot of big projects this won’t affect but there are so many in Alabama that can be smaller projects or broken up into smaller projects that just could help make the rebuilding process a lot quicker,” said Jones.

And they believe it can help communities rebuild stronger, so they’re better prepared before the next disaster hits.

“Build up, make it less likely that the next hurricane will cause the same damage that the prior one did,” Tillis said.

Tillis says he believes this bill will get through Congress, this year.