Bipartisan support for bill aimed at keeping small towns economically-thriving

WASHINGTON- Lawmakers want to keep small town America in business, so politicians on both side of the aisle are working together on the Rural Jobs Act.

The bill would give companies a tax credit to keep skilled labor at home.

“Rural America needs a jolt of infusion of cash,” said U.S. Representative Terri Sewell, (D) Alabama.

Many small towns in Alabama in Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s district are struggling to survive. But some have found a way to breathe new life into their community.

“Places like Aliceville where we saw a brick plant convert into a wood pellet facility and provide 200 jobs,” Sewell said.

The New Market Tax Credit already encourages investment in low-income communities.



Sewell introduced a bill that adds $500 million to encourage companies to also invest in rural areas.

“It’s a tool that’s shown to work in my district. I wanted to promote that opportunity not just in my district but in all persistent-poverty areas across America,” Sewell said.

The legislation would establish Rural Job Zones in almost every congressional district across the country.



Democrats and Republicans support this not only to create new jobs, but also to fill current jobs with young talent.

“It is difficult to keep our best educated young people in the small towns, in the rural communities so we’re losing population and we’re losing economic development,” said Senator Roger Wicker, (R) Mississippi.

Wicker says the bill would encourage high school and college-educated Americans to stay home.



“You may want to go to the big city… but there ought to be opportunities in the small towns and part of that has to be connectivity,” said Wicker.

That connectivity will require expanding the reach of broadband internet, an issue that Congress is also working on.