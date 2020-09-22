Birmingham mother accused of burning dead infant’s body in a diaper bag, leaving it in an alley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham mother has been accused of burning her dead infant’s body and leaving the remains in an alley, court records reveal.
According to court documents, Jasilyn Shebreit Hughes, 27, abused the corpse of her child Jahzara Harris on April 1. She allegedly placed the body of her infant child in a diaper bag, which she then placed into a trash bag and set on fire. The remains were left in an alley, court documents state.
Hughes was arrested Sunday morning and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. She has been charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
No other information has been released at this time.
