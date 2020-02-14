UPDATE: Missing Birmingham 13-year-old located

UPDATE: Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say missing teen Katherine Bonilla has been located.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/13): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has upgraded the search for 13-year-old Katherine Bonilla to an Emergency Missing Child Alert.

ALEA says she may be traveling with a 19-year-old man named Chistofer.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 297-8434 or 911.

—

ORIGINAL (2/12): The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old who may be in danger.

Katherine Bonilla, 13, was last seen Tuesday in the 7200 block of 4th Avenue South. The teen’s mother reported her missing when she went to wake her up for school this morning.

BPD says she may be in the Tarrant area and she may be with an older man named Chistofer. Authorities say she may be a runaway but may also be in danger.

Katherine is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 297-8434 or 911.

