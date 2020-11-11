 

Birmingham’s National Veterans Day Parade is virtual this year

by: Conan Gasque

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You won’t be able to stand on a sidewalk and watch a parade in downtown Birmingham this Veterans Day, but you will be able to see some of the typical parade performances.

The National Veterans Day Parade will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature live commentary and pre-recorded performances by marching bands, military units and drill teams. Mark Ryan, the parade’s president, said it was important to have a parade in some form.

“I just want to make sure (veterans) know that we’re doing everything possible that we can this year to honor them and that we do honor them and will always honor them and respect them and thank them so much for everything they’ve done for us,” Ryan said.

Ryan said it was a challenge to come up with a plan for a virtual parade, but the event’s production team found a way to make it happen.

“It kind of reminds of what went on in World War II since this is the 75th anniversary,” he said. “We’re faced with things and challenges that we’ve never had to face before, and we’ve overcome them and adapted. And that’s what America does.”

The virtual parade begins tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. It will feature a fireworks show starting at 6 p.m.

