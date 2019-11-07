Blachard family leans on God, awaiting answers in Aniah’s disappearance

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT)- “I feel like my daughter is somewhere against her will,” said Elijah Blanchard.

The increase of concern for Aniah Blanchard is an understatement for her father.

“Release my daughter and let her come back to where she belongs,” pleads Blanchard. “For the people who’s involved in this, I want them to understand that this is serious to us and we love our daughter and we’re not going to stop.”

Blanchard says Auburn Police have been helpful and receptive. But he believes Aniah was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

He adds she wasn’t out meeting anyone the night she went missing.

Auburn PD says specific details as to any area being searched and those involved are not being released at this point.

Blanchard was last seen October 23 at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn.

Her car was found two days later in Montgomery, damaged and containing evidence that led investigators to believe she was a victim of foul play.

As the interest escalates in finding Aniah, floral shops like Homewood Flowers have donated all of their blue bows that are seen around town. The shop is currently waiting on more blue ribbons to come in this week.

Family, friends and strangers gathered Monday night in Auburn and Montgomery to pray for her safe return.

Prayer is a practice that this minister, husband and father now heavily leans on.

“I know that God is there. I can feel his presence and I know he’s going to dispatch his angels and secure my little girl and make sure she’s okay,” Blanchard said.