Black Friday sales bring small crowds to Columbus shopping

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The holiday shopping season officially kicks off today but Black Friday brings small, quiet crowds to Columbus this year.

Columbus was home to many empty parking lots in the early hours of Black Friday. Despite cooler temperatures and decent weather, that still wasn’t enough to attract massive crowds to the doorbuster sales this year. . . However, News 3 did speak with a few shoppers.

“It’s one of our favorite boutiques, and it’s something that we have started to do every year,” says Lucie McCorkle, a local Black Friday shopper.

“We came to the same place last year and we were first in line and it was fun,” says Allison Stubbs, another eager Black Friday customer.

Typically, in years past, it was common for stores to open on Thanksgiving Day, but this year many retailers are not opening until the day-of and are hosting similar sales online ahead of Cyber Monday.

“They are giving you the option to do it online, too,” says Stubbs.

Even with these few shoppers, some say they’ve never seen a Black Friday quite like this one.