Blackberry phones are coming back!

If you’re like many people, you probably thought the blackberry phone, notorious for its physical qwerty keyboard, was a thing of the past.

But it’s coming back!



Blackberry has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers over the years and now, a new licensee — Onward Mobility — has signed on to bring it back.



Foxconn subsidiary FIH will manufacture it.



The companies say they will debut the blackberry sometime next year.



They didn’t give a lot of details about the new phone — except that it will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity.

It will also have top of the line security.

No word yet on the price.