Blackberry phones are coming back!

If you’re like many people, you probably thought the blackberry phone, notorious for its physical qwerty keyboard, was a thing of the past.
But it’s coming back!
Blackberry has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers over the years and now, a new licensee — Onward Mobility — has signed on to bring it back.
Foxconn subsidiary FIH will manufacture it.
The companies say they will debut the blackberry sometime next year.
They didn’t give a lot of details about the new phone — except that it will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity.
It will also have top of the line security.
No word yet on the price.