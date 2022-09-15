LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings in 2019 is back in court Thursday for the fourth day of his capital murder trial. Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends who the Sisk family visited in Florida the weekend before the murders and first responders on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed the autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

Court began Thursday with the defense filing a motion for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Mason’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense.

The judge said he will the defense’s motion for a mistrial “under advisement,” and the testimony resumed.

Members of the jury were shown the 29-minute long bodycam footage from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jake Abernathy from the night of the murders. The footage showed Abernathy taking photos of the interior and exterior of the home, and of the bodies.

Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reported that the court was shown up-close photos of the victims without warning. Members of Mary Sisk’s family were all seen visibly struggling through this.

During the defense’s cross-examination, it was clarified that Abernathy was a patrol deputy at the time, not an investigator but he was tasked with “keeping the scene intact” for investigators. The defense asked Abernathy about the basement bedroom, where Mason was allegedly downstairs playing video games when the shootings occurred, according to Sheriff’s Deputies. Abernathy said, “It looked like someone was asleep on the couch.”

