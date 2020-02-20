Bloomberg joins Democratic presidential candidates in latest debate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS)- The top six Democratic presidential candidates went head-to-head in a fiery debate last night in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the first time, they were joined by former New York City Mayor and Billionaire Michael Bloomberg who faced repeated attacks.

Mike Bloomberg’s surging poll numbers earned him a place on the debate stage as well as a target on his back.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians’. And, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” said candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Senator Warren led the way as the candidates took aim at the former New York City mayor’s wealth and record on race and gender.

“The fact of the matter is he has not managed his city very well when he was there,” said Joe Biden.

“Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City, of stop-and-frisk which went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

After saying he regrets some of his mayoral decisions, Bloomberg pushed back.

“I can’t think of a way that would make it easier for Donald Trump to get re-elected than listening to this conversation. This is ridiculous. We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism and it just didn’t work,” said Bloomberg.

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, a moderate, went after both Bloomberg and vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out. We can do better,” said Buttigieg.

Bloomberg isn’t on the ballot in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, but he will be back on the debate stage in South Carolina next week.

President Trump took note of the Democrats’ rancor towards Bloomberg tonight.

The president told the crowd at a campaign rally in Phoenix, quote, “I hear he’s getting pounded tonight.”