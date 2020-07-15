Blount Co. Sheriff: ‘I will not be enforcing the mask order’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said he will not enforce the new state mask ordinance that goes into effect July 16.

As far as why Moon will not be enforcing the mask ordinance, he said there are many factors that led him to his decision.

“So many reasons. I have seen just as much research and documentation from people in the medical field that says healthy people shouldn’t wear a mask as those that say to wear a mask,” Moon said. “Who are we supposed to believe? I’ve never said this isn’t a real virus, nor have I ever said we shouldn’t take precautions and protect ourselves but quarantining the healthy. I also just don’t have the manpower to go out and look for people not wearing masks when we have so many other priorities.”

Moon’s announcement comes after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a mask ordinance for the state. The face covering ordinance will run from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. July 31. Alabamians will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.

As of Wednesday, there have been 58,225 COVID-19 cases reported across Alabama since late March.

