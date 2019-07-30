Hundreds of people showed up for the Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment. Folks sat from 8 o’clock this morning until about 4:30 this afternoon listening to former athletes talk about their transition from the gridiron to the boardroom.

The event featured an “A-list” of speakers discussing how they’ve been successful in business ventures. ABC’s Michael Strahan and Byron Pitts are two of the most notable people on the list.

Dr. Robert “Bob” Wright had the vision and inspiration to bring together some of the most respected business leaders in the country for the event to benefit the local residents and business community of Columbus. It was designed to expose members of the minority community to successful entrepreneurs who are industry trailblazers and respected thought-leaders within their fields.

The conference is moderated by ABC News Chief Correspondent and Nightline Co-Anchor Byron Pitts where he sat with about seven former professional athletes turned entrepreneurs and got them to share invaluable business insight, knowledge and stories of their personal & professional experience.

“More importantly, I’ve been learning as I’ve been here. Just listening to some great, awesome speakers. For me, its been persistence, just thinking about the approach after football, because it’s different but it’s similar in the same. The mindset is just always trying to learn, and that what I’ve been learning from this symposium, that you may not always be right 100 percent of the time but you gotta keep continuing to push forward and believe in yourself,” says former Auburn Tiger and NFL cornerback Roderick Hood.

Hood says that he took things away from each speaker, especially former Atlanta Falcon running back Warrick Dunn who discussed not only his move from behind the quarterback to behind the desk but most importantly recovering his mental health after the loss of his mother.

The event allowed several Columbus area high school graduates to ask questions about the next step whether it be college or otherwise.

“It was a real eye-opener, each of the representatives that spoke told you that they had different stories in life but they really told you how to deal with each part,” says Karlton Williams, a 2019 Spencer High graduate.

“Its a new look on me, I feel like hearing what they said made me want to when I go off to school to study kinesiology and sports management, I feel like I’m going to find a new way to bring it into the community and get everybody like the youth together,” Robert Turner, a 2019 Spencer High graduate.

“To see the different people and the struggles that they went through it’d a big impact, and to see where they came from, its something big for me,” Lorena Cheney a Sophomore at Spencer High School.

All proceeds from the symposium will go to benefit the Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and tuition support to college students in the state of Georgia.