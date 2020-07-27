Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities have pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-month-old children inside.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says crews found the vehicle in Mayor’s Pond in Augusta on Friday afternoon. Authorities identified the bodies as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams.

Officials did not release details about how the family ended up in the pond. The bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Officials say a witness who was fishing in the area found the car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 73°

Friday

92° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories