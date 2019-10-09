UPDATE: No threat to University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing

UPDATE— WVUA on-campus reports an all-clear has been made and UA Police say there was no threat to the nursing college.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG-NEXSTAR) — A bomb threat has been reported at the University of Alabama’s Capstone College of Nursing, according to the Official University of Alabama Emergency Management.

UA Safety posted on Twitter asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

UA ALERT: A bomb threat has been reported at the Capstone College of Nursing. Please avoid the area until further notice. UAPD is on the scene with K9 units evaluating the situation. Report any unusual situations to UAPD at 205-348-5454. — UA_Safety (@UA_Safety) October 9, 2019

UAPD is on scene with K9 units searching the area.

This is a developing story.