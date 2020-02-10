Bond denied for Columbus father accused in his baby son’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A Columbus judge denied bond for a 22-year-old man charged with second degree murder in the death of his seven-month-old baby.

Last week, Columbus Police announced the arrest of Jikevious Scott for second-degree murder. At the time of Scott’s arrest, police offered no details as the case that led to Scott’s arrest. But those details came to light in court this morning.

Columbus Police Corporal David Marrero said the charges stem from the death of seven-month-old Jayce Bell, Scott’s son.

Marrero said the baby was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional on January 11 with injuries. The baby was transferred to an Atlanta-area hospital where he died on January 14, Marerro said. Marrero stated the baby died of bilateral acute subdural hematomas, which means the baby suffered from bleeding on his brain.

Marrero told the court they interviewed Scott about the baby’s death on January 20. According to Marrero, Scott admitted to shaking the baby while the baby was visiting him at Scott’s mother’s home.

Authorities say Scott faces a second-degree murder charge in the case because they do not believe the intent was malicious.

