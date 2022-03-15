Tonight: The severe weather set-up will be across the Florida Panhandle and Peninsula. We will have moderate to heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms this afternoon during the commute and late evening.

Wednesday Weather Aware-5 PM-8 PM: The same storm system will have a lot of energy circulating around this low pressure. This will lift a strong secondary trough and kick-up afternoon storms that will elevate-become severe. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail primary factor and a low-end tornado threat.

Friday Weather Aware-10 AM-2 PM: Right now this appears to be late morning into the early afternoon. This will be a strong front on the southern branch of the jet stream, with good shear.

Looking for a squall line with this set-up having widespread coverage. Central Alabama confidence is higher for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. This is still far off and I will refine the times, hazards, etc.

As we get closer. The St. Paddy’s Day 5K Friday appears to be good from severe weather but still may have showers ahead of the front. I’ll keep everyone posted. The front moves faster and it may just clear in time.