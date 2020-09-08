Border Patrol K-9 leads agents to pot plants growing illegally in Maine

Top Stories

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — One open-air sniff, and a Border Patrol K-9 unit was able to uncover an illegal marijuana-growing operation Saturday in Southeast Maine.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected illegally grown pot while patrolling on foot in Calais near the U.S.-Canada border, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The agent immediately requested backup and a K-9 unit, which conducted an “open-air sniff.” The drug-sniffing dog alerted border agents to the presence of marijuana and traced its source.

Agents seized 40 pounds of marijuana valued at $135,000.

“As Border Patrol agents, we enforce federal drug laws, including marijuana. This was an excellent job done by our Calais agents and their K-9 partner,” said James F. Trainor, Jr., Acting Patrol Agent in Charge of the Calais Station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 91° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Friday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories