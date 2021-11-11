Boy Scouts host annual flag ceremony on Veterans Day at National Infantry Museum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boy Scouts of America hosted their semi-annual flag ceremony at The National Infantry Museum on Nov. 11, 2021 in honor of Veterans Day. American flags that are no longer serviceable are retired in a respectful way by being burned in a fire pit built by Boy Scouts.

Lani Yearick, the Treasurer for the Boy Scouts Troop 27 and an active duty service member, said flag ceremonies are important because it teaches the Boy Scouts what to do when flags are no long serviceable.

“Helps teach them to respect the flag and a lot of times we know the part where we see the flag flying and we salute it, pledge of allegiance and all that but this teaches them what to do at the end of the flags life when it’s no longer serviceable,” said Yearick.

Troop 27 is the Boy Scouts troop on post at Fort Benning and they hold flag ceremonies for non-serviceable flags twice a year on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Yearick said a couple hundred flags were retired at the ceremony, many were provided by families who had flags that could no longer be used. She said the scouts consider it an honor to be able to help retire flags and they are very proud to participate.