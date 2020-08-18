Boys and Girls Clubs offer Day Camp for virtual learners in Muscogee County

Parents who have to work during this pandemic have a place their kids can go and log on for their virtual learning.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley has teamed up with the Muscogee County School District to offer School Day Camp at the Forrest Road location and the Club Teen Center on Clover Lane. The 48,000 square foot building was initially Edgewood Elementary.

President and CEO Rodney Close says this is a way to fill in the gap for parents who have to work and can’t leave their kids at home while virtual learning is the standard.

“At 8 o’clock when kids need to sign on, they are in a space where they can sign on and go through their classes throughout the day and on the back end of the day we’re able to provide the Boys and Girls Clubs after school programs and focusing on social and emotional development programs and also our literacy programs,” said Rodney Close, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

School Day Camp runs from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm at a cost of 100 dollars for the three and half weeks students are engaged in virtual learning. There are vouchers available for military children. Masks are required.

For more information on making a donation, volunteering, or learning more about School Day Camp, you can contact the Administrative Office at 706-596-9330 or visit www.bgc-colsga.org.