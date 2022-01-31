Brandon Tucker, Army Ranger retired, set a new Guinness Book of World Records for the most muscle-ups in 24 hours

Columbus, OH-(WRBL)- One Columbus, Georgia native broke world records in Columbus, Ohio Monday, January 31, 2022

Former U.S. Army Ranger Brandon Tucker competed for the most muscle-ups in 24 hours for the Guinness Book of World Records at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

He beat the record completing 1300 muscle-ups in 24 hours and is the new record holder.
Tucker is now a personal trainer here in Columbus at CrossFit CSG.

Congratulations Tucker, and thank you for your service.

