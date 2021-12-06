BREAKING: Columbus Police investigating homicide on 23rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday evening on 23rd Street, near Hamilton Road.

Police confirm one person was killed in the incident, and a second person sustained non-life threatening injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police have the 600 block of 23rd Street blocked off. You are encouraged to avoid the scene until it is cleared.

News 3 has a reporter on scene. Stay with us online as we continue to gather details.