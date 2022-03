UPDATE: (March 6, 2022 8:17 p.m.)

Columbus PD confirms they were responding to an assault on Illges Rd. Multiple people were stabbed; three people have been transported to the hospital and one person is in critical condition. Police are still investigating the assault.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is currently heavy police presence on Illges Rd. by Booker Ave. and East Wynnton.

Both police and Columbus Fire EMS are on the scene. News 3 also has a reporter on scene, stay tuned for more details.