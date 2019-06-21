BREAKING: Man wanted on murder charges in connection to death of Hogansville 3-year-old arrested

(Hogansville Police Department)

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspected wanted in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old child. Dexter Elexander Parks was arrested at 2:30 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at a residence located at the 5000 block of Dallas Mill Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

(Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office)

Parks was wanted on charges of Felony Murder, Murder 2nd Degree, and Cruelty to Children 1st Degree. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the charges against Parks stem from the death of a 3-year-old Hogansville child. Officials say the child died on May 6, 2017 at the 100 block of Boozer Street in Hogansville, Georgia.

(Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s office say Parks was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Troup County Jail, where he is being held without bond.